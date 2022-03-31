Chung I Huang had a California will and real estate in DuPage County that was reportedly worth more than a million dollars. When he died and his daughter petitioned for probate here, a DuPage County judge instructed her to start in California and then ask for “ancillary proceedings” in Illinois. I-Chih Amy Huang appealed and the Illinois Appellate Court reversed because the California will qualified for probate in DuPage County. In re Estate of Johnny Huang, 2022 IL App (2d) 210269 (March 9, 2022).Here are highlights of …