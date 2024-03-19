As part of an opinion that explores what happened with “standing” under Article III of the U.S. Constitution, Circuit Judge Paul B. Matey noted that for most of American history there would have been no question that Paulette Barclift had standing to sue Keystone Credit Services — even without a threshold showing of “factual injury on top of legal injury” — because she alleged Keystone violated her rights under a statute that provided a private right of action.Keystone allegedly violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices …