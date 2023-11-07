Ordering a new trial on the amount of restitution for the partnership that owned Illinois Beach Resort in a breach of contract case against a corporation that was supposed to provide furnishings for the hotel, the Illinois Appellate Court explained that the trial judge failed to consider factors and exceptions listed in Sec. 384 of the Restatement (Second) of Contracts when ordering the defendant to return the money it received for deficient drapes the hotel kept and used.Midwest Property Management contracted with …