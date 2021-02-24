This is the first of a two-part column. The second part will appear Friday.As part of a 72,000-word opinion that slapped two defendants and several of their former attorneys with a stiff set of sanctions for “missteps, misdeeds and misrepresentations” in handling discovery of electronically stored information, U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston provided practitioners with important lessons on collection, preservation, production and spoliation of ESI, ranging from A (the importance of instructing clients to …