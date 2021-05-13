It looked like Central Tower Exchange had a statutory right to punitive damages of up to $169,588 under the Illinois Sales Representative Act when it proved German Motor Parts failed to pay $56,529 in commissions within 13 days of when the manufacturer ended their agreement. When a principal fails to pay commissions owed to a sales representative within 13 days of termination of their contract, Section 3 of the ISRA says the principal “shall be liable in a civil action for exemplary damages in an amount which does not …