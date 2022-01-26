Doing double duty, Circuit Judge Bridget S. Bade wrote the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ opinion affirming a district judge’s approval of a class action settlement against Google — because there was no abuse of discretion under 9th Circuit precedent — and then added a specially concurring opinion “to express some general concerns about cy pres awards” where the class members get no money. Joffee v. Google, No. 20-15616 (Dec. 27, 2021).The plaintiffs “alleged, on behalf of an estimated sixty million people, that …