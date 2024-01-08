In a New Mexico case about an agreement governing oil and gas rights in the southern part of the state, a forum-selection clause called for transferring the litigation to Texas, and a federal judge considered the lingering controversy about whether the ancient “local action doctrine” is jurisdictional.Tap Rock Resources sued Marathon Oil for equitable reformation of the contract. When Marathon invoked the venue statute and asked U.S. District Judge William P. Johnson to transfer the case to the Southern District of Texas …