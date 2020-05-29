When Bose Corp. sued 17 defendants based in China for allegedly counterfeiting its high-end electronics and using aliases to sell the fakes on eBay, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin questioned whether joinder was appropriate under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 20 — which permits joining multiple defendants “in one action... If any right to relief is asserted against them... With respect to or arising out of the same transaction, occurrence, or series of transactions or occurrences” — because Bose alleged a similar series of “sales transactions” and the general rule is that “simply committing the same type of violation in the same way does not link defendants together for the purposes of joinder.”

Rule 20 doesn’t define “transaction” or “occurrence.” But turning to “occurrence” — a word which is “much broader than ‘transaction’” — and drawing from cases involving joinder of “the group of connected file sharers” that is referred to as a “swarm,” Durkin decided “it is reasonable for a plaintiff who is attacked by a swarm” of elusive tortfeasors operating through the internet to join the defendants in one lawsuit, “despite the lack of a ‘transactional link.’” Bose Corp. v. The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule “A,” No. 19 C 7467 (February 19, 2020).

Here are brief highlights of Durkin’s extensive analysis (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Most courts agree that, in general, “simply committing the same type of violation in the same way does not link defendants together for the purposes of joinder.” AF Holdings v. Does 1-1,058, 752 F.3d 990 (D.C. Cir. 2014).

The AF Holdings case (which seems to prohibit joinder here) addressed claims made against a group of BitTorrent file-sharers. The BitTorrent software protocol facilitates file sharing over the internet by creating an identical copy of each shared file for each connected file-sharer.

The group of connected file sharers is known as a “swarm.” This process makes downloading files much faster because each member of the swarm can act as a source for the file, as opposed to the original file owner having to serve as the file source for every new download.

BitTorrent file-sharers do not necessarily know or have any connection to any of the other file sharers. But they do know that their ability to access certain files is dependent upon and enhanced by the participation of other file sharers.

AF Holdings rejected joinder of defendant BitTorrent file-sharers unless the plaintiff could allege that the defendant file-sharers “participated in the same swarm at the same time.” The court reasoned that file-sharers who are not part of the same swarm at the same time “are like two individuals who play at the same blackjack table at different times. They may have won the same amount of money, employed the same strategy, and perhaps even played with the same dealer, but they have still engaged in entirely separate transactions.”

Many courts around the country have been persuaded by this reasoning. But the majority of courts in this district have held that AF Holdings imposes too narrow a construction of “transaction or occurrence.”

Those courts have pointed out that once a file-sharer joins a swarm, the copy of the file created for that file-sharer is also uploaded to the swarm and remains there even after the file-sharer has left the swarm. “Thus, it cannot be said that subsequent transfers of that file are entirely ‘independent’ of the earlier transfers; all of the transfers involve the very same digital file and the earlier transfers facilitate the later transfers.” Bicycle Peddler LLC v. Does 1-12, 295 F.R.D. 274 (N.D. Ill. 2013).

The court in Bicycle Peddler continued:

“BitTorrent requires a cooperative endeavor among those who use the protocol. Every member of a swarm joins that cooperative endeavor knowing that, in addition to downloading the file, they will also facilitate the distribution of that identical file to all other members of the swarm, without regard to whether those other members were in the swarm contemporaneously or whether they joined it later. In that light, permitting joinder among non-contemporaneous swarm participants does not seem novel or extreme; the law governing joint ventures and conspiracies, for example, clearly permits plaintiffs to proceed against groups of defendants who engaged in a cooperative endeavor to facilitate an unlawful object whether or not all of the members of the group took part in all of the actions of the group and without regard to when the members joined the group.”

Bicycle Peddler equated a “transactional link” between defendants with establishing “a cooperative endeavor to facilitate an unlawful object.” Generally, this equation holds true: for instance, defendant BitTorrent file-sharers participating in a cooperative swarm are linked by a common file transfer; and defendants participating in a conspiracy are linked by their agreement.

But the internet has enabled previously inconceivable “cooperative endeavors” that are not transactional in nature. Rather, many cooperative endeavors simply occur as a result of the number of people who can interact through the internet (often anonymously and unintentionally).

Bose’s inability to plausibly allege “transactional links” among defendants is fatal under the reasoning of AF Holdings. But Rule 20 joinder can be based not just on “transactions,” but also on “occurrences.”

The dictionary definitions of the two words show that “occurrence” is much broader than “transaction.”

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, “transaction” generally involves a “reciprocal affect” or “exchange,” whereas an “occurrence” is defined as something that simply “happens” or “appears.” Unlike a “transaction,” an “occurrence” is not necessarily the product of joint or coordinated action.

The internet frequently produces occurrences that can be described as cooperative but not transactional or intentionally coordinated. Individual actions which alone may have minimal impact on society or the economy can have a substantial impact through aggregation that is only possible through the internet. Individuals on the internet can openly reach billions of people with a single click of a mouse, while at the same time hiding their identities, frustrating law enforcement.

As a result, an “occurrence” of mass harm easily can be inflicted even if there is no express “transactional” coordination among the attackers.

Rule 20’s inclusion of the term “occurrence” should allow plaintiffs to join in a single case the defendants who participate in such unlawful occurrences, despite the lack of a “transactional link.”

The kind of harmful occurrences the internet enables — including mass foreign counterfeiting — were inconceivable when Rule 20 was drafted. But the rule’s inclusion of the term “occurrence” suggests that joinder is appropriate in cases alleging harm that is not strictly “transactional.”

Bose has plausibly alleged such a harmful occurrence here.

Defendants allegedly take advantage of a set of circumstances — the anonymity and mass reach afforded by the internet and the cover afforded by international borders — to violate Bose’s trademarks with impunity. Like the BitTorrent swarms, it is plausible that defendants understand that their ability to profit through anonymous internet stores is enhanced as their numbers increase, even though they do not engage in direct communication or coordination. The more of them there are, the more difficult it is for Bose to successfully defend its trademarks (in part because the cases raise thorny issues of procedure).

The “swarm” terminology from the BitTorrent cases is revealing in this case as well, in that Bose faces a swarm of attacks on its trademarks.

True, every individual counterfeiter can be said to cause a distinct injury. But that is not Bose’s reality. Bose does not perceive any one counterfeiter to be the problem. Each injury by itself is relatively inconsequential to Bose. Rather, it is the injuries in the aggregate, the swarm, that is harmful and from which Bose seeks shelter.

From Bose’s perspective, filing individual causes of action against each counterfeiter ignores the form of harm it faces. Seeking relief against each member of the swarm one by one defies common sense, because it is the swarm — the fact that all defendants are attacking at once — that is the defining aspect of the harm from which Bose seeks relief. Joinder of all defendants who are part of the swarm attacking Bose’s trademarks flows easily from conceptualizing the swarm as the relevant Rule 20 “occurrence.”

One might make the counter-observation that an attack by a swarm implies “coordination” in some form, which Bose has not plausibly alleged. But that misses the point. From the plaintiff’s perspective (which is the appropriate perspective at the pleading stage) it is irrelevant whether the swarm is intentionally coordinated or simply a product of market forces enabled by the internet.

It is reasonable for a plaintiff who is attacked by a swarm (and Bose has made strong allegations that defendants are indeed violating Bose’s trademarks with impunity) to come to the court for shelter against that conduct. Joinder is appropriate in such circumstances.

This decision is also informed by practical considerations. Probably none of the defendants will ever make an appearance in this case and the default judgment process will determine the case’s outcome in its entirety.

No defendants are prejudiced by permitting joinder in this case. To the extent any defendant appears and raises defenses that differentiate it from the swarm, the court can always sever that defendant’s case under Rule 21, just as the court on its own severs parties at any point in a case if joinder proves to be unfair.

Thus, for the time being, it is fair and efficient for Bose to be permitted to join all 17 defendant internet aliases in this single case.