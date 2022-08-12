Concurring in a reversal and remand because of certain errors in a district judge’s detailed 33-page analysis of a trade dress claim, 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Gregg Costa searched for a rationale justifying a puzzling paradox about disparate levels of appellate scrutiny.Why, he wondered, does a general verdict from lay jurors who provide no explanation for their decision get more deferential review than the findings of fact that a highly trained district judge provides after a bench trial to satisfy the …