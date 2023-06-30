In a federal class action against the owner and manager of apartment buildings in Kansas City that allegedly had pervasive and persistent bedbug infestations, the plaintiffs limited their request for class certification to six questions that won’t resolve individual disputes about causation and damages.Looking at “the interaction” of Federal Rules of Civil Procedure 23(c)(4) and 23(b)(3), Chief U.S. District Judge Eric F. Melgren considered whether the six issues had to “predominate over the entire case.” There were …