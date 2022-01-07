Some courts have experimented with auctions when selecting class counsel, with the designation going to the lawyers who offer to take the smallest portion of any recovery. Other courts have used sliding scales to slash fees in class cases that produce gigantic payouts. But the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals focuses on market rates and rejects artificial limitations on fees in complicated class actions.Providing a solid primer on the different approaches, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin approved a one-third …