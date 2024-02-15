Adding to the debate about “fraudulent misjoinder,” a doctrine first derived in 1996 by analogy to century-old precedent on “fraudulent joinder,” a federal judge in New York rejected the new approach for analyzing diversity jurisdiction as based on a false equivalence.Ten employees of Sweetgreen Inc. sued the company and the managers of two of its New York salad shops for alleged race and gender discrimination plus a hostile work environment.The state-court complaint was based on the New York City Human Rights Law and the …