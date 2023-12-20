Reviewing the alternative approaches used by federal judges when evaluating whether complaints in telemarketing cases plausibly allege an agency relationship, a district judge in Pennsylvania rejected the “harsher standard.”Zachary Fridline contends Natcap Inc. — doing business as Vanguard Vehicle Armor — and Integrity Vehicle Group violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Fridline says Vanguard targeted him with marketing calls on behalf of Integrity’s automobile warranty business.Integrity’s motion to dismiss …