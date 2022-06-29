A line of Illinois Appellate Court opinions supported Steven Liss’s argument that the open and obvious defense didn’t apply to his tort claim against TMS International for an accident at its scrap metal facility because he alleged “pure negligence,” not premises liability. But those decisions didn’t survive close scrutiny by U.S. Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison.Liss’s employer sent him to deliver a load of scrap metal to TMS. The facility was flooded when Liss arrived, and he reportedly walked to the office through water …