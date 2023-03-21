General Motors unilaterally redacted documents it provided during discovery — based on its subjective views of relevancy — when it sued Joseph Ashton, a former member of its board of directors. But there is no “consensus as to the propriety of such redactions,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal explained when ruling on Ashton’s request for unedited copies.GM sued Ashton in New Jersey, alleging he accepted bribes for providing confidential information to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. It also sued FCA in Michigan …