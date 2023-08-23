Reviewing the mixed rulings on whether Federal Rule of Evidence 801(d)(2) permits “privity-based admissions,” a judge in New York concluded that statements by a litigant’s predecessor-in-interest “may not be admitted for their truth.” But stay tuned.Magistrate Judge Steven I. Locke noted that late last year a memorandum from the Judicial Conference’s committee on rules of practice recommended “adoption of a modification to Rule 801(d)(2) that would permit submission of privity-based admissions into evidence.” Saugatuck v …