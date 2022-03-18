A Department of Veterans Affairs doctor referred David Talignani to Saint Louis University Hospital — a non-VA provider — for neck surgery. He died shortly after being discharged, allegedly because he was “prescribed excessive pain medication.” Blaming Dr. Philippe Mercier and alleging he was a federal employee — based on two definitions of “employee of the government” in 28 U.S.C. Sec. 2671 — Anne Talignani sued the United States for wrongful death under the Federal Tort Claims Act.Section 2671 includes five categories …