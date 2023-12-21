Arguing the Stored Communications Act protects passwords, Discord Inc. — a company that provides voice, video and text communication services — objected to a subpoena that demanded passwords and messaging data for three accounts. It was a question of first impression.Sec. 2702(a)(1) of the SCA prohibits electronic communication service providers from knowingly divulging “the contents of a communication while in electronic storage by that service.” The precise question for U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter H. Kang was whether a …