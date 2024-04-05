Reserving his ruling on a motion to dismiss a breach of contract complaint as barred by the two-year deadline set by Sec. 18-12(b) of the Illinois Probate Act, U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid explained that both sides misapprehended the law.The complaint alleged Myron E. Hunzeker owned two companies that had a franchise agreement with Trane U.S. and Trane International. Trane developed a software program to help franchisees service its HVAC products, and Hunzeker’s companies signed licensing agreements for the software …