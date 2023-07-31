Specially concurring when the Illinois Appellate Court affirmed a jury verdict for the defendants in a case where Jean Danielson’s attorney faced a pick-your-poison dilemma because of a pre-trial ruling on impeachment with pre-accident medical records, Justice Robert J. Steigmann called for reconsidering “the current rules governing the appealability of a denial of a motion in limine.” “Ordinarily those rules work just fine,” Steigmann explained when joining the court’s Rule 23 decision, “but this case presents a factual …