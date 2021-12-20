Theoretically, Illinois Supreme Court Rule 307(a)(1) gave Aaron Jones a right to immediately appeal when a Williamson County judge extended emergency orders of protection under the Domestic Violence Act that commanded him to stay away from four of his minor grandchildren. The extensions qualified as injunctive decrees that were appealable “as of right” under the rule.But there was a catch. By the time he perfected an appeal and briefs were filed under the schedule set by Rule 307(c), the orders had expired and the dispute …