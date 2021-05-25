Judicial assistance in settling cases is welcome. Coercion isn’t. The boundary, as broadly framed by Rule 2.6(b) of the American Bar Association’s Model Code of Judicial Conduct, is this: “A judge may encourage settlement of disputed matters in a proceeding but shall not act in a manner that coerces any party into settlement.” The problem is where to draw the fuzzy but crucial line between benign help and coercive conduct. As a former dean of the Northern Illinois University College of Law wrote, “settlement culture” is “in a state of anarchy” because “there are few rules to govern the behavior of judges” when participating in settlement discussions. Prof. James J. Alfini, “Risk of Coercion Too Great: Judges Should Not Mediate Cases Assigned to Them for Trial,” 6 Dispute Resolution Magazine (1999). Trying to help, the commentary for Rule 2.6(b) provides guidance for judges “deciding upon an appropriate settlement practice for a case.”