In a case about two “consumer loans masquerading as business loans,” U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger’s “textual detective work” was assisted by the sesame and poppy seeds on an “Everything” bagel.Jonathan Kaschak borrowed more than $170,000 from Bankers Healthcare Group and used the money to pay off personal debts. The “lender-friendly terms” for each loan included an interest rate that “was well into the double-digits.” Although Kaschak signed agreements saying they were business loans, his three-count complaint …