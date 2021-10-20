Despite decades of effort, judges have been unable to completely rein in Rambo litigators who seem to think that providing discovery is for suckers and that the best response to discovery requests is a barrage of shotgun objections spewing a routine litany of verbal garbage. Targeting shotgun objections, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen M. Tafoya, in the District of Colorado, provided an update on this lingering problem. Banks v. Jackson, No. 20 C 2074 (Aug. 30, 2021).Rose Banks, Lamont Banks and Colorado Springs Fellowship …