The long lingering uncertainty about the contours of the stream-of-commerce theory as justification for asserting long-arm jurisdiction over a nonresident defendant might be resolved by two cases set for October argument in the U.S. Supreme Court. Despite decades of litigation, fractured rulings from the high court left an “open question regarding the appropriate stringency of the stream of commerce theory,” U.S. District Judge J. Phil Gilbert recounted in a case where Kaleb Morris, as administrator of Victor Morris’ estate, filed a product liability complaint in Illinois against Daimler Trucks North America, a Delaware company that is headquartered in Oregon, for an incident that killed Victor, an Illinois resident, in Arkansas. We still don’t know whether the doctrine “requires only awareness and expectation that a manufacturer’s product will be marketed and regularly sold in a certain market, whether the manufacturer must also have purposefully directed business activities to that market, or some middle ground.”