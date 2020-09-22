Predicting the Illinois Supreme Court would follow Ponto v. Levan, 2012 IL App (2d) 110355, on the interplay between Section 2-1117 of the Code of Civil Procedure (which “replaced joint and several liability with several liability with respect to nonmedical damages for those found less than 25% responsible for a plaintiff’s injuries,” Unzicker v. Kraft, 203 Ill. 2d 64 (2002)) and the Joint Tortfeasor Contribution Act in a fight about the validity of counterclaims for contribution that two third-party defendants (River …