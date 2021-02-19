In a trustee’s diversity case against a limited partnership, Magistrate Judge Sheila Finnegan applied the updated analysis provided in Americold Realty Trust v. Conagra, 136 S.Ct. 1012 (2016), for determining whose citizenship counts — the trustee or the beneficiaries — under 28 U.S.C. Sec. 1332. And turning to the partnership for information that would verify the court had subject matter jurisdiction — because federal judges “do not blithely accept assurances along the lines of ‘no one on our side is a citizen of the …