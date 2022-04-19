This is the second of a two-part column. The first part was published on Monday.Dissenting from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision to toss a $350,000 class action judgment against a debt collector — based on the majority’s conclusion that the named plaintiff lacked standing, under Article III of the U.S. Constitution, to pursue a private remedy provided by the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act — Circuit Judge David F. Hamilton explained that “this court’s recent restrictions on standing threaten to undermine …