Although Magistrate Judge Sunil R. Harjani implored the attorneys who represented Harold Johnson and Statewide Investigative Services in an age-discrimination case “to turn the temperature down and work cooperatively and civilly to complete discovery,” they apparently couldn’t restrain their mutual animosity. After a big blow-up during Johnson’s remote video deposition, Statewide’s attorney accused Johnson’s lawyer of misconduct. The most serious accusation was that Johnson was coached off-camera. After reviewing the …