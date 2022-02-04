The United States suffered $755 in damages because Medicare claims submitted by Pinellas Hematology and Oncology contained incorrect information about the licensing number and address of the Florida laboratory where some blood tests were performed. That seemingly trivial amount was the verdict in Michele Yates’ qui tam case against her former employer. But in addition to automatically trebling the award, Sec. 3729(a)(1) of the False Claims Act also required an additional penalty ranging from $5,500 to $11,000 per violation …