Calvin Horne says his right hand was seriously injured and most of his right index finger had to be amputated because drain rodding equipment he rented from Home Depot malfunctioned. A federal judge in Chicago granted Home Depot’s request for summary judgment, with a decision based Par. 3 of the rental agreement — a limitation-of-remedies provision that gave the company the option of refunding the $63.80 rental fee — although Home Depot’s arguments focused on an exculpatory clause in Par. 9. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of …