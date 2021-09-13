This is part one of a two-part series.In an important new ruling on a question of first impression, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals tightened up on the scienter requirement for lawsuits under the False Claims Act. The issue that sparked intense disagreement between Circuit Judges Amy J. St. Eve and David F. Hamilton was whether the standard the U.S. Supreme Court adopted in Safeco v. Burr, 551 U.S. 47 (2007) — for determining whether someone “willfully” violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act — …