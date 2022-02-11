Boeing Co. adopted a bylaw that says Delaware’s chancery court “shall be the sole and exclusive forum” for shareholder derivative suits. Applying the bylaw when a pension plan filed a shareholder derivative claim in the Northern District of Illinois against Boeing officers and directors — contending they violated Sec. 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by allegedly making false and misleading proxy statements about the crash-prone 737 MAX — a district judge tossed the case. On appeal, the pension plan argued the …