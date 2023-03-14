Parsing a 2006 opinion when trying to figure out which of three approaches the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals adopted for waiver of the psychotherapist-patient privilege, a 2020 decision from a district judge in Southern Illinois concluded that the 7th Circuit picked “the broad approach.” But a year later, a district judge in Oregon listed the court as having opted for “the narrow approach.”In a new case from Maryland, Magistrate Judge J. Mark Coulson reviewed precedent from across the country and — persuaded by the …