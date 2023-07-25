Reversing a $1.5 million judgment because of evidentiary overkill, the Rhode Island Supreme Court concluded that a defendant was unfairly prejudiced when the plaintiff called a notary as a witness — knowing she’d take the Fifth in front of the jury — when the topic of her testimony (improper notarization of two documents) had already been proved with undisputed admissions.The litigation concerned “transfer on death” documents for 92-year-old Armando (“Mandy”) Damiani’s $1.5 million investment account.Mandy’s sister …