Peter Matsukis and the ghost of Integrated Material Management Services, a corporation that was involuntarily dissolved in December 2002, struggled to find the correct procedure for challenging Cellmark Inc.’s 2018 petition to revive a July 2002 judgment for $700,000 against IMMS.Matsukis reportedly owned all of IMMS’s shares in 2002. And Cellmark, as transferee of the judgment creditor, Fiber Corp. of America, served the revival petition on Matsukis.With no response from IMMS, a Cook County judge revived the judgment on …