Claiming they were duped into buying juice that was artificially flavored with malic acid, Jacqueline Willard and Amie Blackman sued Tropicana Manufacturing Co. in Chicago. Although malic acid is listed as an ingredient on the back label for 10 of Tropicana’s products, their class action complaint alleged that the front labels — depicting wholesome “characterizing flavors” (apple, orange, grape, etc.) without any “artificial-flavor disclaimers” — deceived consumers into thinking the juices were “all natural.” As part of …