Illinois was recently listed as one of the “handful of states” that has adopted the concurrent-breach doctrine as a maneuver for applying “joint and several liability within the boundaries of contract-centric litigation.” Crescent University City Venture v. AP Atlantic Inc., 2019 North Carolina Business Court 46. Under this doctrine, “Where A and B owe contract duties to C under separate contracts, and each breaches independently, and it is not reasonably possible to make a division of the damage caused by the separate …