The Illinois Supreme Court used Thomas Ittersagen’s medical malpractice claim against Advocate Health and Hospitals Corp. as an “opportunity to clarify and contrast the standards of review that apply to judicial findings concerning actual bias and implied bias” of jurors.Ittersagen sued Advocate Health (doing business as Advocate Medical Group) and one of its doctors. Halfway through the trial one of the jurors, William Glascott, chief investment officer of Green Courte Partners, a private equity firm …