Trying to stop lawyers from routinely invoking “manifest disregard of the law” as an appropriate basis for attacking the validity of an arbitration award, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler addressed “the atextual nature of the ‘manifest disregard’ standard.”The Wisconsin, Illinois and federal arbitration acts all provide for vacating arbitration awards if, among other things, “the arbitrators exceeded their powers.”In an appeal about an arbitration award that upheld the Green Bay Police Department’s …