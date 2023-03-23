With federal precedent supporting both sides in a fight about a nursing home’s motion to compel arbitration for 81-year-old Edith Rotan’s personal injury claim, the Illinois Appellate Court split on whether an agreement’s incorporation of American Arbitration Association rules “clearly and unmistakably” assigned to arbitrators the gateway question of arbitrability.Rotan signed a “residency” contract and a separate arbitration agreement when she was admitted to Parkway Manor, a nursing home owned and operated by the …