Two days before the statute of limitations expired, Talia Sievert sued Kevin Duzinski for alleged negligence. Five months later, a Will County judge dismissed the case for want of prosecution. In addition to failing to show up for hearings, Sievert’s first attorney had done nothing to serve Duzinski with summons.Eleven months later, when Sievert hired a new lawyer, the judge vacated the DWP, and a process server promptly tagged Duzinski. Pointing to the 17-month gap between the initial filing and the service of …