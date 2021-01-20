This is the first of a two-part column. The second part will appear Thursday.Alleging that Laurene Schultz died because of reckless responses to 911 calls, Larry Schultz’s wrongful death complaint against three governmental entities — St. Clair County, St. Clair County CENCOM 9-1-1 and the Emergency Telephone System Board of St. Clair County — relied on a 2016 amendment to Section 15.1 of the Illinois Emergency Telephone System Act. As revised, Section 15.1 bars claims based on “the development …