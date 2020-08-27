Based on a 2-1 split in the Illinois Appellate Court about the correct interpretation of the “permitted transferee” provisions in Grand-Waukegan LLC’s operating agreement, lawyers with clients who own limited liability companies might want to check on whether the governing document achieves their clients’ estate planning goals.The case involved a deathbed transfer of George X. Makris’ interest in Grand-Waukegan, a member-managed LLC, to GMAK Investments, an LLC managed by George. George and three brothers (Paul, John and …