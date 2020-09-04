With one justice dissenting on the validity of a lingering guaranty under a 1903 Illinois Supreme Court opinion, the appellate court affirmed a judgment for Chad Bryden, former general manager of The Garden Hotel in South Beloit, when Performance Food Group sued him for $5,203 in food it supplied to the hotel — 19 months after Bryden quit — based on a personal guaranty Bryden signed as part of a credit application he submitted to PFG on behalf of his then-employer, Ariva Hospitality.In Mamerow v. National Lead Co., 206 Ill …