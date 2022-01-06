Bank of New York Mellon voluntarily dismissed its first three mortgage foreclosure complaints against Jamie Dubrovay. The first lawsuit alleged BONY had accelerated the loan. A DuPage County judge tossed the fourth complaint based on the one-refiling rule. But with one justice dissenting, the Illinois Appellate Court reversed. The majority — citing two out-of-state cases for the proposition that the voluntary dismissals “decelerated” the loan — rejected the 1st District’s decision in Deutsche Bank v. Sigler, 2020 IL App …