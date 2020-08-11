In a 2-1 decision that flashes a warning signal for attorneys negotiating plea bargains, the Illinois Appellate Court concluded that Rule 402(f) of the Supreme Court Rules on criminal proceedings didn’t block prosecutors from using a videotaped statement Antwoine Eubanks provided about his role in a murder as part of a deal for a recommendation that he receive a 35-year prison sentence — because (1) the agreement required a truthful declaration (2) the trial judge granted Eubanks’ request to withdraw his guilty plea and (3 …