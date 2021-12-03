Helix Strategies knew that the “new business rule” could kill its breach of contract case against TransUnion Rental Screening Solutions. Helix hoped testimony from two experts would justify its claim for more than $23 million in damages. A Cook County judge — concluding that “the expert projections were too speculative under the new business rule to allow to go to a jury” — granted TransUnion’s request for summary judgment. On appeal, Justices Michael B. Hyman and Carl A. Walker disagreed on whether this was the correct …