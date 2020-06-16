A Will County judge rejected Diana Angell’s attempt to use veil-piercing to rectify a mistake about the correct defendant in a tort case — she sued Santefort Family Holdings LLC when she should have targeted an affiliated company, Midwest Home Rentals LLC — but the 3rd District Appellate Court reversed, with one justice dissenting. Both opinions make good points, and I’m left wondering whether some procedural reforms are in order.

Angell was inspecting a mobile home that was for sale or lease at Tri-Star Estates in Bourbonnais, Ill., when she walked into an unlit bathroom and stepped into a hole. Seriously injured, she sued Tri-Star’s owner — Santefort Family Holdings. Although Santefort Family Holdings owned the real estate, the mobile home was owned by Midwest Home Rentals LLC.

Complicating a murky picture, the top-level entity — Santefort Family 2012 Irrevocable Trust — reportedly owns numerous affiliates, including Santefort Real Estate Group LLC (which owns the defendant, Santefort Family Holdings), Midwest Home Rentals LLC, Santefort Services LLC, Santefort Property Management Inc. (called SPMI) and an array of single purpose entities. According to deposition testimony of Brian Gallagher, the chief operating officer of Santefort Real Estate Group and Santefort Family Holdings, lenders insist on single purpose entities so they have a clean shot at collecting on collateral if there is a default.

When Santefort Family Holdings requested summary judgment — arguing it owed no duty to Angell because it didn’t own the mobile home — her response argued for veil-piercing. As an alternative, she asked for permission to submit an amended complaint adding Midwest as a defendant. But she failed to submit a motion with the proposed amendment, as required for relation back under Section 2–616(d) of the Code of Civil Procedure.

Applying de novo review on appeal from summary judgment, the majority concluded that Gallagher’s testimony — when viewed in the light most favorable to Angell — was sufficient to justify reversal. And Justice Mary W. McDade’s majority opinion closed by noting “that nothing in our ruling precludes the amendment of Angell’s complaint on remand.”

Dissenting, Justice Daniel L. Schmidt concluded that Angell failed to submit substantial evidence that veil-piercing was required to prevent “fraud or injustice.”

As part of her opinion, McDade replied that the fraud or injustice requirement was satisfied because, “If defendant was the wrong party named in the suit, it had all the information necessary to alert Angell of this fact when it filed its answer to the complaint.” Angell v. Santefort Family Holdings, 2020 IL App (3d) 180724 (March 17, 2020).

McDade’s point about fraud or injustice leads to a suggested procedural reform: If a defendant is part of a group of affiliated companies and it contends that the plaintiffs sued the wrong affiliate, it should be required to identify the correct affiliate as part of its answer. Plaintiffs should not have to waste time trying to unravel a complicated web of related business entities in order to try to figure out the correct defendant, particularly when this information is readily available to the defendant. And judges should certainly not have to waste precious judicial resources on disputes like this.

Here are brief highlights of the majority and dissenting opinions (both with light editing and omissions not noted):

McDade majority

In Illinois, “the doctrine of piercing the corporate veil is an equitable remedy.” Fontana v. TLD Builders Inc., 362 Ill. App. 3d 491 (2005). It “is not itself a cause of action but rather is a means of imposing liability on an underlying cause of action, such as a tort or breach of contract.” In re Rehabilitation of Centaur Insurance Co., 238 Ill. App. 3d 292 (1992).

Courts are reluctant to pierce the corporate veil. Benzakry v. Patel, 2017 IL App (3d) 160162. Accordingly, a party asserting the doctrine has the burden of making a substantial showing that the entities are not separate and distinct.

The asserting party will be successful where “(1) there is such a unity of interest and ownership that the separate personalities of the corporations no longer exist and (2) circumstances exist so that adherence to the fiction of a separate corporate existence would sanction a fraud, promote injustice, or promote inequitable consequences.” Gajda v. Steel Solutions Firm Inc., 2015 IL App (1st) 142219.

To determine if there is a unity of ownership and interest, we consider “(1) inadequate capitalization (2) failure to issue stock (3) failure to observe corporate formalities (4) nonpayment of dividends (5) insolvency of the debtor corporation (6) nonfunctioning of the other officers or directors (7) absence of corporate records (8) commingling of funds (9) diversion of assets from the corporation by or to a stockholder or other person or entity to the detriment of creditors (10) failure to maintain arm’s length relationships among related entities and (11) whether, in fact, the corporation is a mere façade for the operation of the dominant stockholders.” Id. Par. 24.

We conclude that the manifest weight of the evidence shows that defendant and Midwest were not acting as separate and distinct entities when Angell was injured.

Gallagher’s testimony shows that the two entities exist only to facilitate the operations of the irrevocable trust. He stated that commercial real estate industry lenders require property owners to be single purpose entities. He explained that this requirement is in place to take advantage of the bankruptcy laws, allowing for “a simpler path to recovering their collateral than if there are other businesses involved in the single-purpose entity.”

Under the irrevocable trust’s structure, defendant owns the real estate property, Midwest owns or holds the home as inventory for sale, and SPMI manages the property.

Defendant contends that this structure is more than a mere façade. We disagree.

Defendant provides no support, beyond Gallagher’s testimony, establishing the existence of a lending industry requirement. But even if there were such a requirement, it cannot insulate defendant from the obligations of: observing corporate formalities; maintaining separate funds; and having different and independent officers from Midwest. Defendant has failed on all these factors, blurring the lines between itself and Midwest.

The manifest weight of the evidence here, when reviewed de novo and in the light most favorable to the nonmoving party, shows that defendant and Midwest are so inextricably linked that they cannot be considered separate entities.

We therefore hold that applying the doctrine of piercing the corporate veil to disregard the separate legal identities of defendant and Midwest is appropriate in this case. Therefore, we reverse the trial court’s grant of defendant’s motion for summary judgment.

The dissent argues that “no fraud or injustice exists here,” and therefore affirming the grant of summary judgment is proper. We disagree.

If defendant was the wrong party named in the suit, it had all the information necessary to alert Angell of this fact when it filed its answer to the complaint. However, defendant waited until after Gallagher’s testimony to submit the necessary information. Finally, even Gallagher’s testimony regarding the organization’s structure suggests an attempt at creating confusion and shielding various groups from liability.

Schmidt dissent

The party attempting to pierce the veil of a legal entity has the burden of making a substantial showing that the entity was so controlled or manipulated that it had become a mere alter ego of another. Here, plaintiff needed to make such a substantial showing.

The majority finds that the entities failed to maintain an arm’s length relationship and maintain proper corporate records. This is based on Gallagher’s testimony alone, followed by speculation by the majority and not a substantial showing by plaintiff.

There must be evidence that “observance of the fiction of separate existence would, under the circumstances, sanction a fraud or promote injustice.” Main Bank of Chicago v. Baker, 86 Ill. 2d 188 (1981). I cannot find any evidence that Midwest was undercapitalized or stripped of its assets at the time of this suit. Had plaintiff sued the proper defendant, she presumably would have received any compensation awarded.

No fraud or injustice exists here. The analysis above fails to convince me there has been a substantial showing by the plaintiff that requires piercing of the veil.

The fact of the matter is that plaintiff’s counsel failed to name the correct party in this suit. During Gallagher’s deposition the following exchanges took place:

Q: Okay. Who owned the trailer back in April of 2014?

A: I believe it would have been Midwest Home Rentals.

Q: So when the accident happened, Santefort Family Holdings, LLC, would have owned that trailer?

A: No. Midwest Home Rentals would have owned it.

Armed with the knowledge she was suing the wrong party, plaintiff pushed onward without attempting to amend. Compounding this error, plaintiff failed to file a motion for leave to amend her complaint. These errors prevented relation back to name Midwest as a party.

If plaintiff would have filed a motion for leave to amend with the proposed amended pleading, she would likely have been able to establish Midwest had constructive notice and relation back to her original complaint.

What my colleagues do above is not “a means of imposing liability on an underlying cause of action,” but instead is a way to overcome plaintiff’s failure to follow proper procedure and give her another bite at the apple. In that way, the doctrine of piercing the veil has been improperly turned into a cause of action in this case.

The majority rewards plaintiff’s legal errors. It is not our job to act as plaintiff’s attorneys. Affirming the court’s grant of summary judgment would not result in fraud or promote injustice.