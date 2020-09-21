A 2-1 decision from the Illinois Appellate Court reversed a judgment that awarded $1 million in punitive damages and $163,227 in compensatory damages against Pan-Oceanic Engineering Co. for reckless conduct that allegedly caused a motor vehicle accident that injured Fletcher McQueen because (1) Pan-Oceanic conceded it was liable for any negligence by its employee, Lavonta M. Green, and (2) the jury decided Green wasn’t negligent. But Justice Mary L. Mikva dissented because she viewed the line of cases applied by the …