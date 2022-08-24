In supplementary proceedings governed by Illinois law, a federal judge in Chicago discounted Steven Stevanovich’s exculpatory affidavit as having “negligible weight” and granted a bankruptcy trustee’s request for a $2 million turnover order. Stevanovich’s appeal argued the judge erred in failing to hold a hearing on the trustee’s embezzlement allegations. The trustee, trying to collect on a $578 million default judgment against Capital Strategies Fund, alleged that Stevanovich embezzled nearly $2 million from the fund and …